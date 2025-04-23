Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 507,234 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $115,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

