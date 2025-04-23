Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $213.62 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Global Payments worth $213,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $127.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.