B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

