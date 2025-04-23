Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vontier by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

