Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KBR by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 3,667.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.82 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.