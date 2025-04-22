Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

