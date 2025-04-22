IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,747,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.