The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $85.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

