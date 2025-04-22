The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Travelers Companies worth $209,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $249.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

