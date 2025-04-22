SIH Partners LLLP Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,712 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,723 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STM opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

