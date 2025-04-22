OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

