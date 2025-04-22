Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Grows By 21.4%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 834.3 days.
UCB Stock Performance
UCB stock opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. UCB has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About UCB
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.