Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Grows By 21.4%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 834.3 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $150.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. UCB has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

