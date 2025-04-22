Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON OSEC opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.40 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51 ($0.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.26.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

