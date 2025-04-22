Incyte (INCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ INCY opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
