Dilation Capital Management LP Invests $9.06 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 8.4% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,307.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

