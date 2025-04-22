IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

