ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 674,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on ICFI
Institutional Trading of ICF International
ICF International Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 44,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49.
ICF International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ICF International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Stocks With +3% Yields and 50+ Years of Dividend Increases
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.