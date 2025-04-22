ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in March

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 674,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

ICF International Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICF International by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ICF International by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ICF International by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 44,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. ICF International has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

