Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,222. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after buying an additional 368,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,119,000 after purchasing an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,586,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.