FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of FONR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.17.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 4.94%.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
