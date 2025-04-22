FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FONAR Price Performance

Shares of FONR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. FONAR has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 4.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FONAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FONAR by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FONAR by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.