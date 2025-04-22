Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 717,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,634. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.