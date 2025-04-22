HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

