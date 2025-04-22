HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
