Alta Advisers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

