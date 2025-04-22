Truist Financial Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $41.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 985,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

