Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

