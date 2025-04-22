Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

