Top Utility Stocks To Watch Today – April 19th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are generally considered stable investments due to their consistent revenues and dividends, although they tend to offer slower growth compared to stocks in more dynamic sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,173,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,997,504. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.96. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,148,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,653,631. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

