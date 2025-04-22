Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires 193,962 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares during the period. Sportradar Group comprises about 7.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 0.89% of Sportradar Group worth $170,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares during the period.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.