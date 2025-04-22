Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 3.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of EastGroup Properties worth $32,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.24.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $155.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

