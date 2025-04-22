Dilation Capital Management LP Invests $3.38 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dilation Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. APi Group accounts for 3.1% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

APG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

