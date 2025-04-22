CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.