TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $19.93 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,432 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

