Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 154,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.