BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 12,458 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.20.

Herc Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

