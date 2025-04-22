BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 841 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $539.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.