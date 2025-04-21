Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 492,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.289 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.