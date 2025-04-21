The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PNC stock opened at $152.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,932 shares in the company, valued at $84,794,447.16. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

