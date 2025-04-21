Transce3nd LLC Invests $239,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $310.82 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

