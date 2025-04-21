Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $151.86 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

