Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.18 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

