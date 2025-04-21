SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Decreased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

