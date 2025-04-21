Senator Investment Group LP Sells 164,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $212.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.40. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.