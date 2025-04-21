KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 20113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9388 per share. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

