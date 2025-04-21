KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 20113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KONE Oyj Increases Dividend
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
