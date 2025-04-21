Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
