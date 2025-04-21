iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 81919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

