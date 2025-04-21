Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

4/17/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

4/10/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,231,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,521.61. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock worth $25,361,647 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

