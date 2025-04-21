IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 180,298 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 364.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,298 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,069,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.