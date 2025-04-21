Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $348.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.27.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
