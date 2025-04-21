Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $348.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.27.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

