Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 100,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.