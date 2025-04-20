Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $39,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,968.15. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $402,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,211,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 223,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 190,449 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 467,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

