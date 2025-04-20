Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 189,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $447,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 153,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.